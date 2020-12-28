Arsenal monitoring pair of Spanish midfielders in search of more creativity

Arsenal hope to sign a new creative midfielder during the January transfer window, and club scouts have been keeping a close eye on both Barcelona's Riqui Puig and Sevilla's Joan Jordan.

Mikel Arteta's side have struggled to fashion chances this season and are on the lookout for some extra creativity next month, with a number of potential options under consideration as the Gunners look for the right deal.

Puig has been monitored in the past | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have cast a wide net as they hope to find the right player at the right price, and one midfielder who has been under consideration is Puig, who was scouted on a number of occasions before the club dismantled their scouting network earlier this year.

The 21-year-old is expected to be available for transfer next month after a falling out with Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, and it is suggested that Arsenal might be open to taking advantage of the situation, although there is no mention of outright interest in Puig at the minute.

However, one player to whom the links are a little stronger is Jordan. The Sun state that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old for three years now and are finally ready to pull the trigger on a move.

Jordan is also under consideration | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Jordan, who has managed three assists in all competitions this season, comes with a £55m release clause but is expected to be available for closer to £32m.

He is believed to have played his way to the top of Arteta's wish list in January, with the boss impressed with his passing range and ability to do the dirty work when needed.

Puig and Jordan are just two of the latest names on a long list of potential options for Arsenal, with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku and Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt both getting mentions in recent days as well.

Brandt is also on the radar | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

One player who is not thought to be in the mix anymore is Lyon's Houssem Aouar, who has publicly stated that he plans on staying in France until the end of the season at least.

Arsenal still admire the Frenchman's talent, but given they currently sit 15th in the Premier League, there's an awareness that reinforcements need to be found immediately and they cannot afford to wait until the summer.

