Arsenal need to sell 'rebellious' Matteo Guendouzi this summer

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is currently out on loan at Hertha Berlin, but the Bundesliga club have made it clear they have no intention of signing the player permanently in the summer, and there is now growing speculation over what the future holds for the 21-year-old.

The Frenchman was banished by Mikel Arteta following concerns regarding his attitude, and if recent reports are anything to go by, Arsenal are looking to cash in on the former Lorient man.

Signed in a deal reportedly worth £7m, the midfielder showed much promise in his early days at the Emirates Stadium under Unai Emery. But the arrival of Arteta saw things change for the player dramatically. Guendouzi is somebody who wears his heart on his sleeve, but at times that passion has bordered on petulance and indiscipline - something Arsenal's current boss wasn't prepared to stand for.

That infamous loss at Brighton following the restart last season in which Guendouzi clashed with Neal Maupay was the last straw and he's not represented the Gunners since. Recently, he has been described as 'rebellious' and that he's going through 'football puberty' by Hertha head coach Pal Dardai - and Arsenal would be better off without him moving forward.

Attitude aside, his contract is due to expire in June 2022 - any sell on value he currently has will almost disappear if he stays and doesn't agree a new deal.

According to reports, Arsenal have set a £25m price-tag for Guendouzi and even if they were to rake in half of that in the summer market, they would still stand to make a significant profit on the Frenchman.

Guendouzi's last appearance for Arsenal came in a loss to Brighton last summer | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

At times, he has shown himself to be a very competent midfielder and whatever your thoughts on his attitude, it is impossible to deny he has some of the attributes required to go on and have a great career. However, Guendouzi exemplifies the point that talent isn't always everything.

We can safely assume the relationship between the former Paris Saint-Germain youth product and Arteta is a complex one. It feels as though too much has happened for the player to return and be afforded another chance to compete for a place in the team.

As such, a transfer away would be the best thing for all parties. Arsenal could raise some much needed transfer funds, and Guendouzi can focus on a fresh start elsewhere as he looks to fulfil the potential he clearly has.