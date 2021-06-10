Arsenal offer Eddie Nketiah new contract

Arsenal are said to have offered Eddie Nketiah a new contract, despite the forward having played just 104 minutes in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

In the absence of European football next season it's widely thought the Gunners will be trimming down the squad this summer, and the 22-year-old was seen by many as somebody the club could potentially raise some transfer funds from. However, it seems those calling the shots have other ideas.

The Athletic revealed an offer has been made to Nketiah's representatives. The player's current contract at the Emirates Stadium is due to expire in June 2022 and so a decision regarding the forward probably had to be made either way.

Having seen Joe Willock enjoy a successful loan spell at the back end of the 2020/21 campaign and his value subsequently increase, perhaps the Gunners have something similar in mind for the centre-forward.

Mikel Arteta has always spoken highly of Nketiah and played him regularly at the start of last season but his playing time significantly reduced in 2021. Following the news Folarin Balogun, another talented young striker on the Gunners' books, had signed a new long-term deal with the club it seemed the writing was on the wall for Nketiah - but apparently not.

Only time will tell if the Spaniard believes he has a part to play in the first team moving forwards, or if this is purely a ploy in order to increase his future sell-on value with a view to him leaving the club on loan this summer.

Either way, he needs regular football and while there are still question marks with regards to whether he is good enough to lead the line at a club as high profile as the Arsenal, he certainly has what it takes to have a good career in the top flight.