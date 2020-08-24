Arsenal Offer Héctor Bellerín to PSG in Effort to Raise Additional Funds

Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain this summer as the Gunners look to sell players to raise additional transfer funds.

Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhães is on the cusp on sealing a £27m move to the Emirates Stadium - which will use up a large portion of Mikel Arteta's transfer budget - so the focus has now turned to finding players to offload to raise more money.

Gabriel Magalhães has completed his medicals with Arsenal today in London. He’s with his agents now ready to sign his contract until June 2025 and finally going to be announced as new Arsenal player. Here-we-go confirmed. ⚪️? #AFC #Arsenal #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi is seen as a likely casualty, but one player whose head has been added to the chopping block is Bellerín. According to RMC Sport, the Spaniard has been offered to PSG and is under consideration at the Parc des Princes.

Les Parisiens allowed Thomas Meunier to leave the club and join Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window, meaning Thomas Tuchel only has youngsters like Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba to call upon at right-back.

As a result, the Champions League finalists are considering a move for Bellerín, although his recent injury struggles - a cruciate ligament injury kept him out for almost the entirety of 2019 - mean PSG are not completely enamoured by the right-back just yet.

Bellerín, who has three years remaining on his current contract, lost his place to Cédric Soares towards the end of the season, and with the Portugal international sealing a permanent move to the Emirates this summer, there's reason to believe that Bellerín may struggle for minutes next season too.

His exit might not be the only change to Arteta's defence this summer. According to Sky in Germany, Schalke are looking to bring Sead Kolašinac back to the club on loan.

The 27-year-old is yet to fully settle in London and would be interested in a return to Schalke for personal reasons, but Kolašinac has been told he will have to lower his wage demands if he wants to make the move happen.

Schalke currently find themselves in severe debt and have warned Kolašinac that they could only offer him around £40,000-a-week, but he currently takes home in excess of £100,000 each week at the Emirates.

There's still a long way to go with this one, but it seems as though everybody would be interested in making a move happen. As usual, it will all come down to money.

