Arsenal Open Contract Talks With Bukayo Saka & Mattéo Guendouzi Set to Follow

​Arsenal have opened discussions with 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka over a new contract to fend off interest from some of Europe's biggest sides.

The teenager has made his breakthrough to the senior side this season, often filling in at left-back to help Arsenal deal with their current injury crisis in defence, where he has regularly impressed.

He has entered the final 18 months of his current contract, but the ​Daily Mail state that talks are already underway to extend Saka's stay at the Emirates Stadium.

It is suggested that ​Bayern Munich, ​Liverpool and, of course, ​Manchester United, have all been keeping a close eye on the situation in the hope of seeing the opportunity to strike a cut-price deal, so ​Arsenal are eager to get the renewal over the line as soon as possible.

The Gunners hope that Saka will opt to remain in north London, where he can feel confident of earning regular game time.

The youngster has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, bagging three goals and six assists, and he appears to be a core part of Mikel Arteta's plans for the future.

As a result, tying him down to a new contract is one of the club's top priorities right now, so much so that other plans have been delayed.

Once Saka's contract situation is sorted, ​football.london claim that Arsenal will turn their attention to the future of midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a regular at the Emirates, and Arsenal are keen to offer him a significant increase on his current £40,000-a-week wages, but negotiations are not expected to begin until the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have been circling, but the Gunners are understood to be confident that they will be able to secure Guendouzi's future.

A new club policy means Arsenal are hesitant to see any of their players enter the final two years of their contract, with those who reach the final 12 months likely to be sold if a deal cannot be agreed, so they do not want to see Guendouzi get to that point.

