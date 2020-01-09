Arsenal 'Open Talks' Over Summer Deal for Feyenoord Talent Orkun Kokcu

Arsenal are said to have ‘opened talks’ with Feyenoord over a potential summer deal for teenage Turkey Under-21 international attacking midfielder Orkun Kokcu.





The Dutch-born talent has already been linked with the Gunners for some time and interest points to a continuation of recent Arsenal policy to identify and bring in young stars – think Matteo Guendouzi, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba.

According to the Daily Mail, ‘initial overtures are underway’. That basically means Arsenal have let it be known that they are interested in signing Kokcu, who broke into the Feyenoord first-team midway through last season and has been a regular so far in 2019/20.

Longstanding Interest





The report suggests that Kokcu has been identified as a ‘priority signing’ by Gunners technical director Edu.

Arsenal were reported to be watching the player closely back in October. There were further rumours in February when it was claimed Feyenoord might accept an offer in excess of £15m.

The Mail story writes that Kokcu is now valued at £23m. It is also said that Feyenoord wish to extend Kokcu’s current contract in Rotterdam beyond 2023. However, there are said to be fears that they don’t have the financial resources to keep hold of him.

Must Move Early

Although yet to be capped at senior international level, there is a belief that Kokcu could be included in the full Turkey squad for Euro 2020 this coming summer. That tournament will put him in the shop window for the whole of Europe if his future has not already been sorted.

If Arsenal want to sign Kokcu without the risk of a bidding war if he enjoys a breakout at Euro 2020, they have to act fast. But a bidding war is exactly what Feyenoord will be hoping for.

Arsenal’s Finances

Despite manager Mikel Arteta looking to put his stamp on the squad he inherited from Unai Emery, Arsenal are not likely to have a sizeable transfer budget this summer if they miss out on Champions League football as increasingly expected.

The club’s latest financial results revealed that absence from the Champions League over what is now a prolonged period contributed to the Gunners making a loss for the 2018/19 season.

That was Arsenal’s first loss since 2002 and came after a profit in excess of £50m the previous year, albeit one that was largely a result of numerous player sales.

It is a worrying sign that the club’s financial health currently depends on selling players, which is why buying emerging talents, like Kokcu, and home-grown youngsters will shape squad building.

