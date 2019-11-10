Arsenal Open Talks With Layvin Kurzawa & Continue to Track Getafe Defender

​Arsenal are understood to be in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer.

Left-back is a position in which the Gunners have struggled this season, with both Kieran Tierney and S ead Kolašinac suffering with multiple injuries. Consequently, 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka has been forced to play out of position to provide cover.

In an attempt to bolster their options, ​RMC Sport claim that ​Arsenal have opened talks with Kurzawa over a potential move in the summer, while they could even lodge a formal bid for him in January, if the price is right.





The 27-year-old Frenchman has entered the final six months of his contract, meaning he is free to discuss a free transfer with any overseas clubs.

Arteta is said to have specifically approved a push for Kurzawa as he is yet to be convinced by his current options at left-back, and the fact that it could be a free transfer has made it even more appealing to the Gunners.





Kurzawa is thought to be eager to make the move as he wants to experience life in the Premier League, so Arsenal will have reason to be confident that they can get this deal over the line.

The Sun suggest that Arsenal could pay £6m to bring Kurzawa in immediately, although that seems unlikely given he can join for free in just six months.

However, that's not the only player who The Sun claim is in Arsenal's sights. They also ​insist that the Gunners are ready to rival ​Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of Getafe centre-back Djené Dakonam.





The 28-year-old has been one of La Liga's standout performers in recent seasons, earning spots in the Team of the Season in the last two campaigns, and Arsenal are understood to see him as a potential solution to their defensive woes.

Getafe have slapped a £22m price tag on his head, having already turned down a £12.8m bid from Monaco.

A move for Djené is certainly something which Arsenal should consider. He has been hugely consistent in Spain's top flight for a number of years now, which is exactly what Arsenal need in the heart of defence.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!