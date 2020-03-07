Arsenal Outline Commitments and Donations to Fight the Coronavirus Crisis at Home & Abroad

​ Arsenal have outlined their commitment to helping both the local community and global community during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes donating large sums of money to charities and offering help and support to frontline NHS staff.





The Gunners themselves have already been directly affected by outbreak, with manager Mikel Arteta’s positive test earlier this month pushing the Premier League into suspending fixtures – mere hours after the league declared their intention to carry on that weekend's round of games as normal.

A club statement explains that Arsenal will donate £100,000 to local charities and organisations that are helping those in need during the crisis. That is in addition to £50,000 already donated to local initiatives via the Arsenal Foundation.

All Arsenal in the Community cars are now made available to transport frontline NHS staff. The cars will be driven on a voluntary basis by Arsenal in the Community staff, supporting NHS workers as they deliver important medication and supplies.

Where education is concerned, Arsenal are already in talks to support delivery in local schools and creating digital resources for primary school children being asked to stay at home. BTEC tutors in Arsenal in the Community will continue to deliver classes remotely, while social inclusion staff are keeping regular contact with vulnerable young people.

Arsenal will provide educational materials and resources to a COVID-19 Hub that is being developed by Save the Children to assist parents and children in the UK.

Further afield, the club wants to continue working with Coaching for Life initiatives in Jordan and Indonesia. Even though the programmes have been suspended, the Gunners will work remotely with local coaches and continue to support the children who usually participate.

“Arsenal Football Club exists to make our fans proud and create a sense of community for people in Islington, across the UK and around the world,” managing director Vinai Venkatesham said. “During these uncertain and unprecedented times, we will endeavour to ensure that remains the case.”

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!