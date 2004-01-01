Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke confirms Granit Xhaka contract extension

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has confirmed that Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract with the Gunners, putting an end to any rumours of a possible move away from the Emirates.

The 28-year-old had looked to be heading for the exit door this summer, having agreed personal terms over a move to AS Roma. The two clubs couldn't come to an agreement over a fee however, causing the deal to break down.

Xhaka during the defeat to Brentford | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Xhaka's future was left up in the air by this failed transfer, with the Gunners ready to cash in on the Swiss international for the right price. But the club has performed a huge U-turn by offering him a contract extension, and owner Kroenke has announced that the deal has been signed.

It had been previously been reported that Xhaka had agreed a new three-year deal with the club, meaning he will remain in north London until the summer of 2024.

Writing in the club's matchday programme ahead of Arsenal's clash with Chelsea, Kroenke discussed the Gunners' transfer policy over the summer, as well as their desire to tie down current stars to longer contracts, as cited by The Express.

"We know there is much work ahead to get back to where we need to be but are confident about what can be achieved by this great club and our people," he wrote.

"We are building a squad, rich in young talent, much of it developed through our wonderful academy. It is clear looking across Europe that we are dealing with a difficult transfer market due to the impacts of the pandemic but at the time of writing, are delighted to have signed Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga and Ben White.

"We have also renewed the deals of Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe, both on a long-term basis. These are all young players that we are convinced can develop further and have a bright future with us."

Kroenke then confirmed that along with the successful extensions of young talents Tierney and Smith Rowe, Xhaka has also put pen to paper on a new deal, due to the experience and 'stability' he brings to the squad.

Xhaka is a big part of Arsenal's future plans | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

"They are supported by a strong group of more experienced players including Granit Xhaka, who has signed an extended contract. This is an important step in terms of maintaining balance and stability in the squad.

"In the meantime, the transfer negotiating team has been working hard behind the scenes to improve the squad further."

Xhaka captained Arsenal in their opening-day clash with newly-promoted Brentford, where they suffered the humiliation of being completely outplayed in a 2-0 loss to the Bees.