Arsenal players put rumours of dressing room unrest to bed with emphatic performance

If there was ever a display to evidence just how much the Arsenal squad are behind under-pressure boss Mikel Arteta, this was it. An emphatic 4-0 win against a tricky opponent who hadn't lost a game on their own turf for the best part of two years saw the Gunners set up a Europa League semi-final showdown with former boss Unai Emery.

The meltdown that followed the 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague in the first leg last week was, in true Arsenal fashion, embarrassingly premature and over the top. The reality was always that the Gunners stood a great chance of progressing even after having suffered that late sucker punch.

Rumours of Arteta falling out with his captain and talisman were rife but ahead of kick-off, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed the real reason for his absence - he had contracted malaria while on international duty.

Arteta was also without David Luiz , Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard and was forced to rely more on fringe players. Contrary to what's been said in recent weeks, not a single one of them looked disengaged or disinterested. In fact, their performances suggested the complete opposite.

There was a togetherness, a willingness to compete and a desire to succeed. Arsenal's eagerness to correct what had occurred a week prior and subsequently relieve some of the pressure on their boss was visible from the first minute. Funny that, considering last week questions were asked regarding Arteta's ability to motivate the group.

Tactically and in terms of his selection, Arteta was brave - the decision to play Granit Xhaka at left-back had the potential to backfire and given the player's already delicate relationship with some of the supporters, you can only imagine what would have followed in the event the Gunners were eliminated.

To believe in the manager's plan, one that differs from the usual approach and execute it flawlessly shows just how much faith this group have in their 38-year-old coach - regardless of what his critics claim.

Naturally when a team underachieves as Arsenal have domestically, questions will be asked of the manager and that's part and parcel of the game - it comes with the job. Arteta's man-management skills have come into question but those who failed to prove themselves to be fully on board with his project have gradually been moved out of the club - it's part of 'the process'.

From time to time, players will make errors, the boss will make mistakes, but Arteta is changing the culture at Arsenal, that much is clear. It won't happen overnight and his strict methods will lead to some being left by the wayside. However, the Gunners faithful should have no doubts over the Spaniard's status in the dressing room and the engagement of his playing staff.

Source : 90min