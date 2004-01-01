Arsenal Poised to Open Talks With Mohamed Elneny Over a Contract Extension

Arsenal are poised to open talks with Mohamed Elneny regarding a contract extension following the midfielder's impressive start to the season.

The Egyptian international spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Besiktas and he was expected to move on during the transfer window.

Elneny has become a mainstay in the Arsenal side this season | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

However, Elneny has since established himself as a key part of Mikel Arteta's side, emerging as the ideal central midfield partner for deadline day arrival Thomas Partey.

The 28-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, and according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are preparing to discuss an extension to his current deal.

Arteta was quick to play down talk of Elneny being offered a contract extension when asked about the midfielder's situation in the build up to the Gunners' Europa League clash with Molde, hailing his impact but urging everyone to not get carried away.

"Let's go step by step please!" Arteta said [via the Mirror]. "What I can say is that I am really pleased with the player and everything that he is doing and hopefully he can continue like that and perform really well throughout the season.

Arteta preached patience with a new deal for Elneny | Pool/Getty Images

"I think he is responding really well to all the challenges we are putting in front of him. He had a big one when he came back from his loan spell to show what he could bring to the squad

"And I think everyone has seen what he can do, so I am really pleased with his performances and what he brings to the team."

Elneny has started seven of Arsenal's 11 games this term and played a vital role in the Gunners' 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday - the club's first Premier League win at Old Trafford in 14 years.

This is the midfielder's first season playing under Arteta, with Unai Emery the man who shipped him out on loan to Turkey - however Elneny did briefly play alongside his current boss following his 2016 move to the Emirates.