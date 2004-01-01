Arsenal predicted lineup vs AFC Wimbledon - Carabao Cup

Arsenal will get their Carabao Cup journey underway with a visit from League One side AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Gunners will be hoping to improve on their quarter-final appearance last season and will be feeling good heading into this one, having won twice on the bounce and kept two crucial clean sheets in the process.

Manager Mikel Arteta will look to rotate his squad and give his fringe players some minutes, but he will also be keeping one eye on Sunday's derby against Tottenham when selecting his team.

Here's how the boss could set up for this one.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Holding will likely start | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - Benched by the impressive Aaron Ramsdale for the past two games, expect Leno to be given another chance to prove himself.



Calum Chambers (RB) - Another of those to be on the fringes recently, Chambers has struggled for minutes this year and could do with picking some up here.



Rob Holding (CB) - Don't expect to see either Ben White or Gabriel here as Arteta will want to keep them both fresh for the Spurs game.



Pablo Mari (CB) - Mari is fighting for his starting spot back and will be desperate for a big performance here.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - Kieran Tierney has been struggling with cramp and is unlikely to be risked, although the chances are that young Tavares was always going to start anyway.

2. Midfielders

Martinelli is in line for another start | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Albert Sambi Lokonga (DM) - With Granit Xhaka suspended, Mohamed Elneny injured and Thomas Partey still rebuilding his fitness, this spot should go to Lokonga.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (DM) - If Maitland-Niles wants to be known as a central midfielder, he's going to need to improve in the role very soon.



Nicolas Pepe (RM) - Arteta would probably prefer to rest Pepe, but a lack of alternatives could see him start.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - Smith Rowe was withdrawn on the hour mark against Burnley so should have enough in his legs for this one.



Gabriel Martinelli (LM) - An unused substitute for the past three games, it's time for Martinelli to return to the starting lineup.

3. Forward

Lacazette is looking for a run-out | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Minutes have been almost impossible for Lacazette to come by, so he'll expect a start and will hope to add to the goal he scored against West Brom in the second round.