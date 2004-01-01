Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways following two successive Premier League draws when they welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

The Gunners required a last-second equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette to earn a point against Crystal Palace last time out and Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side cut out the individual errors in this one.

Here is the starting XI Artera is most likely to select...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tomiyasu has started well | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - His arrival was roundly mocked but Ramsdale has started well for his new club. It is hard to imagine Bernd Leno regaining his place now.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Solid and dependable, Tomiyasu seems to have finally solved Arsenal's right-back problem.



Ben White (CB) - After a less-than-stellar start, White has started to settle in north London in recent weeks. The jury is still very much out, though.



Gabriel (CB) - The Arsenal back four picks itself these days and Gabriel's position could not be safer.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Tierney will need to show defensive discipline to deal with the surging runs of Villa wing-back Matty Cash.

2. Midfielders

Smith Rowe is the future of Arsenal | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - Partey made a fatal error which allowed Christian Benteke to score on Monday night. Still yet to show his best form in an Arsenal shirt.



Emile Smith Rowe (CM) - He may be young but Smith Rowe is one of his side's most consistent performers. He was their best midfielder against Palace by some margin.



Martin Odegaard (CM) - Odegaard is struggling to show his best form this season. Villa like to pack the midfield, so his ability to find space could be key.

3. Forwards

Saka is available | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Saka may have picked up a knock last time out, but as he is so important to the Gunners, expect him to get the nod over Nicolas Pepe anyway.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - After saving his manager's skins against Palace with a last-minute winner, the Frenchman should be rewarded with a rare start.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - Aubameyang has showed flashes of getting back to his best in recent times and is working hard off the ball.