Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal make the trip to face Aston Villa on Saturday looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

The Gunners' five-game winning run in the Premier League was brought to a halt by Jurgen Klopp's side, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino delivering the decisive blows in the second half.

However, Arsenal's destiny is still in their own hands, although Arteta will be acutely aware that his side have failed to defeat Aston Villa on their own patch since the Villains returned to the top flight in 2019.

Here's how the Gunners could line up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

The Aaron Ramsdale collection

Show-stopping saves

Leicester

Part two pic.twitter.com/bjxfaQVqRH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 14, 2022

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Difficult to think of many goalkeepers who have outperformed him in the Premier League this term, although he was disappointing for Diogo Jota's goal in midweek.



Cedric Soares (RB) - The Portuguese is likely to continue deputising for the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu.



Ben White (CB) - An impressive transformation after a rocky debut at Brentford in August, with Arteta particularly cherishing his ability on the ball.



Gabriel (CB) - Prone to a bout of rashness, but he is the perfect aggressor at the heart of Arsenal's defence.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - With Scotland facing two friendlies on international duty, Arteta will perhaps hope his full back is used sparingly next week.

2. Midfielders

Odegaard has been one of the signings of the season | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - The Ghanian is enjoying his best form since arriving in north London last summer.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Much maligned by sections of the Arsenal fans, but his experience will prove vital over the coming months.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - No player is averaging more key passes per game (2.0) than the Norwegian for Arsenal.

3. Forwards

Lacazette is out of contract this summer | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - His redemption this season after heartbreak at the Euros last summer has been remarkable to watch.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Arsenal's chief creator in the Premier League this term, grabbing seven assists so far.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - Gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a torrid time despite defeat in midweek, with Jurgen Klopp again underlining the Brazilian's special qualities.