Arsenal, fresh from a thumping north London derby triumph, travel south to face a Brighton side in the midst of their best ever start to a top flight campaign on Saturday afternoon.

If last Sunday's 3-1 win over Spurs was the zenith of Arteta's 22 months at the helm, then this weekend will bring a return to the setting of one of his lowest ebbs; a tempestuous 2-1 loss at the Amex Stadium marred (for Arsenal) by Neal Maupay's late winner, Bernd Leno's injury and unseemly scenes at full time that ultimately earned Matteo Guendouzi's continued exile from the club.

14 months on from those hazy Project Restart days, here's the lineup Arteta may deploy to earn Arsenal's fifth consecutive victory across all competitions for the first time during his reign.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - In a familiar tale of Arsenal keepers gone by, an arrival from further north that inspired initial scepticism has rapidly dislodged a trusted number one. Ramsdale has a long way to go to replicate the career David Seaman enjoyed, but he's made an encouraging start.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - There has scarcely been a ball above head height that Arsenal's latest Japan international hasn't won during his time in north London.



Ben White (CB) - Up against his former side, White will face the club that sent him out on three different loan spells in as many years for the first time.



Gabriel (CB) - Mercifully sidelined for Arsenal's dismal start to the season, Gabriel has won his last eight matches on the spin for the Gunners, last tasting defeat at club level back in April.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - The only Arsenal player to start every Premier League game this season is, as expected, going to start this weekend again.

2. Midfielders

Emile Smith Rowe (CM) - It's going to take something truly special for Smith Rowe to top a goalscoring north London derby that he gleefully described as 'the best day of my life', but he'll certainly be afforded a starting berth to try.



Thomas Partey (CM) - While Granit Xhaka nurses a knee injury that is set to keep him out for as long as three months, Partey's importance as the defensive ballast in Arsenal's midfield is only increased.



Martin Odegaard (CM) - Despite just two goals and as many assists since his Premier League debut last winter, Odegaard has cemented his place as a fixture of the side for his industry as well as the pass before the final pass.

3. Forwards

✅ Our No 14

✅ Scoring in the north London derby

✅ Bringing out the knee slide



Iconic celebration ? pic.twitter.com/tiXTWonuF6 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 27, 2021

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - Left to watch the derby on a pleasantly enthused bench, a potential return to the 4-3-3 Arteta deployed in Xhaka's absence may have opened a spot back in the XI for the Ivory Coast international.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - With five goals in as many appearances across all competitions, Aubameyang is enjoying his best form in quite a while.



Bukayo Saka (LW) - Such is the gushing adoration Saka (rightly) receives from the famously fickle Arsenal fanbase (and beyond), the eight-month wait for a Premier League goal he ended against Tottenham had barely warranted a whisper of anything remotely approaching discontent.