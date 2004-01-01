Arsenal travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League this weekend as the Gunners look to build on their first league victory of the season against Norwich City last time out.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second half strike eased some of the mounting pressure on Mikel Arteta following three straight defeats to open their league campaign.

Arteta welcomed a host of his summer signings into the fold for last weekend's victory and he will be keen to hoist Arsenal out of the lower reaches of the table before next weekend's north London derby.

Here’s how Arsenal could line up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Burnley - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ramsdale enjoyed a clean sheet on his home debut | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - An assured league debut against Norwich last time out, the summer arrival from Sheffield United should retain his place between the sticks.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - On the evidence of his home debut last weekend the Japan international will prove to be a shrewd acquisition.



Ben White (CB) - A first choice under Arteta, it will be interesting to see how the big money signing handles the physicality of Chris Wood.



Gabriel (CB) - Arsenal missed the Brazilian’s quality in the opening weeks of the season and his return last weekend was much welcomed by the Emirates crowd.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - First name on the team sheet, the 24-year-old is often Arsenal’s chief attacking presence.

2. Midfielders

Odegaard is likely to retain his place | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - The Ghanaian showed his quality with a gorgeous reverse pass in the lead up to Aubameyang’s opener last weekend and should be handed his first start of the season following injury.



Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - The 21-year-old’s importance to this Arsenal side is growing each week as he provides the perfect blend of physicality and intelligence to the midfield.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - A trip to Turf Moor is exactly the type of fixture in which the Norwegian should showcase his defence-splitting qualities.

3. Forwards

Pepe was a constant thorn in the Norwich defence last time out | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - The winger was Arsenal’s standout performer last weekend, creating six chances and having six shots at goal.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - The difference maker as Arsenal got off the mark in the Premier League last time out, Aubameyang has a great scoring record against Burnley.



Bukayo Saka (LW) - The England international showed his quality in the lead up to Arsenal’s winning goal against Norwich last weekend.