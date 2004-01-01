Arsenal predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

Arsenal travel to Everton looking to bounce back from their recent blip.

After a solid autumn, the Gunners have lost two of their last three games - a 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool and a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.

West Ham and Tottenham are finding form again in the race for a top four place, while United already look reinvigorated under Ralf Rangnick.

Mikel Arteta's men need to start putting together another run of wins as they head into the festive schedule - here's how they could line up on Monday night.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale's become a fan favourite | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Bernd Leno could miss the game with a groin injury, not that he was threatening Ramsdale's position as starter anyway. Would do his England chances a world of good if he outshines opposite number Jordan Pickford here.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Everton have lacked a threat from the left this season. Expect this to be one of Tomiyasu's more comfortable games.



Ben White (CB) - If Dominic Calvert-Lewin were fit then Rafa Benitez would no doubt stick him on White. But he isn't. Good news for Arsenal, I guess.



Gabriel (CB) - Been impressive this season and you wouldn't be surprised to see him grab a goal from a set piece against this shoddy Everton side.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - Looked a bit ropey in big games this season, but when given the chance to play his own game, Tavares has looked dangerous and worthy of a place over Kieran Tierney.

2. Midfielders

Partey needs to step up | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - Produced a shocking performance at Old Trafford and is lucky that Granit Xhaka has only just returned to training. Needs a big performance here to keep his place ahead of the returning Switzerland captain.



Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - Suffered the same problems as Tavares, but similarly has looked exciting in glimpses when playing on the front foot.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Emile Smith Rowe faces a late fitness test after straining his groin in the United defeat. If unavailable, Odegaard will have a chance to redeem himself after giving away a silly penalty.

3. Forwards

Aubameyang has looked woeful recently | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Starting to add goals and assists to his game at an opportune time for a side who have struggled with finding the net under Arteta.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (CF) - Looked way off the pace this season and Arteta has been critical of his performances. At some point patience will be lost but this is a great chance for the club captain to prove his worth.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - Has looked back to his best following his return from injury. Expect him to give Seamus Coleman a few problems down Everton's right side.

