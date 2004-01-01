Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League

Arsenal face a tricky test as they travel to face Leeds in the Premier League looking to strengthen their top four credentials.

The Gunners leapfrogged West Ham in midweek with a 2-0 victory over the Hammers, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

The result made it back-to-back wins for Mikel Arteta's side after their disappointing defeat away to Everton earlier this month, with the Arsenal faithful now dreaming of a return to the Champions League positions.

Here's how Arsenal could line up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

White applauds the Arsenal fans | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - You could make a legitimate case for the Arsenal stopper being the best goalkeeper in the league on current form.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Signed predominantly for his defensive qualities, but his attacking influence is growing.



Ben White (CB) - Excellent range of passing out of defence, which the Gunners have profited from several times this season.



Gabriel (CB) - The Brazilian has blossomed into one of the best defenders in the league this campaign.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Briefly lost his place in the side as Nuno Tavares enjoyed a purple patch, but he's been firmly restored to the team.

2. Midfielders

Lokonga could come into the team | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - His performance at Goodison Park a few weeks ago brought criticism, but he seems to have regained his composure.



Albert Sambi-Lokonga (CM) - The Belgian could replace Granit Xhaka as Arteta looks to rotate amid a busy festive schedule.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Beginning to add goals his game after his summer arrival from Real Madrid.

3. Forwards

Martinelli in action | Eddie Keogh/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - His speed and trickery down the right hand side makes him such an asset for Arsenal.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Far from the quickest player in the Gunners' squad, but his link-up play rarely lets his side down.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - The Brazilian's pace should unsettle a Leeds team who like to go man-for-man.

Read 90min's full Leeds vs Arsenal preview here