Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League

Arsenal will be looking to take a significant step towards securing Champions League qualification when they entertain Leeds in the Premier League.

Defeat for Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday evening could afford the Gunners the opportunity to move points clear in fourth place, with the rearranged north London derby showdown just around the corner.

Mikel Arteta penned a new deal as Arsenal boss earlier this week and he'll be hoping hoping to put the icing on the cake with a strong result.

Here's how Arsenal could line up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds (4-2-3-1)

Arsenal are ahead in the top-four race | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Capable of the heroic, but is without a clean sheet in nearly two months.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Arteta soothed the fears of the Gunners faithful when he revealed the Japanese was removed as a precaution at West Ham.



Rob Holding (CB) - Ben White is back in training and still in contention to feature, but it's hard to see him starting again just yet.



Gabriel (CB) - Has developed into a leader at the heart of the Arsenal defence, popping up with several vital goals.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - Appears the weak link in the Gunners defence, often looking overwhelmed by his surroundings.



Granit Xhaka (DM) - The Swiss has stepped up in the absence of Thomas Partey, underlining his importance to the Gunners.



Mohamed Elneny (DM) - A cult hero among the Arsenal fans, with his enthusiasm proving particularly infectious on the pitch.



Bukayo Saka (RM) - Became the youngest player in Premier League history to score a penalty in consecutive appearances when he netted against Man Utd from 12 yards.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - No player in the league has created more chances than the Norwegian since November.



Gabriel Martinelli (LM) - Stretches defences with his ability to run in-behind the opposition.



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - Became the first Arsenal player to net a brace against Chelsea since Robin van Persie in 2011 with his double at Stamford Bridge last month.