Arsenal travel to Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Saturday buoyed by their longest unbeaten stretch since February 2020.

Mikel Arteta's COVID-afflicted roster opened the league season with a doom-laden run of three consecutive and increasingly crushing defeats, but travel north on the back of eight games without a loss (six wins, two draws) across all competitions.

Despite easing to a 2-0 win over Leeds United in midweek, Arsenal's rotated Carabao Cup cast didn't exactly make the most compelling case for a change to the XI that dismantled Aston Villa last weekend.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Yet to lose a competitive match at Arsenal, the 23-year-old keeper didn't win his first game with Sheffield United last season until January.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - In his final Arsenal appearance before also turning 23, the Japan international will have another chance to show off the aerial prowess that has won him more headers than any of his teammates.



Ben White (CB) - Despite the tireless COVID-19 precautions undertaken by Premier League footballers, White has still fallen foul of a common 'bug' which his manager is convinced he will overcome in time for Saturday.



Gabriel (CB) - Unbeaten in his last 13 appearances for Arsenal, Gabriel's last club defeat came all the way back in April.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - Even if Kieran Tierney wasn't a doubt (which he is), Arsenal's latest rampaging full-back may have been given the chance to follow up an impressive outing against Aston Villa last weekend.

2. Midfielders

Thomas Partey (CM) - Fresh from the type of commanding midfield display that was promised on his arrival, Arsenal's self-styled 'Octopus' will be fresh after a rest in midweek.



Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - Sambi - as he prefers to be known - is set to be given another starting berth in the Granit-Xhaka-shaped hole in Arsenal's double-pivot.



Alexandre Lacazette (AM) - With the likes of Inter and Lyon sniffing around the soon-to-be non-contracted forward, Lacazette's rousing performances of late may persuade Arsenal to keep him in north London a little longer.

3. Forwards

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Dubbed a 'hero' by a figure of similarly lofty status among the Arsenal fanbase, Thierry Henry, in the summer of 2021, the Hale End graduate is scarcely given the rest a heavily-worked 20-year-old perhaps should be.



Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - He may have had a hand (or boot) in five goals across his last six Premier League appearances, but Aubameyang goes to the King Power awaiting his first away goal since May.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - Arsenal's most used player of the season has been cranking out the form that only warrants more minutes.