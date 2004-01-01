Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League

Arsenal look to continue their fantastic form as they host Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in five Premier League outings and have won their previous four. Two wins against Wolves as well as triumphs against Brentford and Watford over the past few weeks have seen the Gunners rise into the top four, now looking strong contenders to secure Champions League contention.

They face a tough test this weekend, however, welcoming a Leicester side that has also won its previous four across all competitions. Here's how Arteta could set his side out.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale has had a great season | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Enjoying a brilliant maiden season in the Arsenal goal, now looking for his 12th league clean sheet of the campaign.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Should continue to deputise in the absence of Takehiro Tomiyasu.



Ben White (CB) - Having played every minute of the Gunners' previous 22 league fixtures, his place in the XI is a safe bet.



Gabriel (CB) - Has developed a really good partnership with White, and will surely start alongside him once more.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Has started the last 11 games since getting back to full fitness after injury, and will likely retain his place for this one.

2. Midfielders

Odegaad is in good form | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Granit Xhaka (CM) - Has been a pretty consistent performer in recent weeks, and should be set for a fifth consecutive league start here.



Thomas Partey (CM) - Maybe hasn't hit the level Arsenal fans would have hoped for upon his arrival but definitely seems to be a favourite of Arteta's when available.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Got his first goal contribution in six last time out, but his consistency in recent times has been enough to see him start the last 13 in the Premier League.

3. Forwards

Saka is stealing the show | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - In great form at the moment, most recently notching a goal and an assist at Watford.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - No goal in six Premier League appearances, but seven assists in his last nine demonstrates what he can bring to the table.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - His finish for Arsenal's third at Vicarage Road should be enough in itself to earn him another start.