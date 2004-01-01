Arsenal face a tough task to keep their winning streak going on Wednesday when they host Premier League title challengers Liverpool.

The Gunners come into this one off the back of five wins on the bounce and, buoyed by their home crowd, Mikel Arteta will be desperate for another victory that would strengthen his side's top-four credentials.

Here is the starting XI the Spaniard seems most likely to go with...

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

White could start for England later this month | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Brendan Rodgers described him as the best keeper in England after he made another incredible stop to deny Harvey Barnes a certain goal on Sunday.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Arsenal were roundly mocked for signing Cedric but he's been deputising well for the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu of late.



Ben White (CB) - Another transfer that was not universally praised, White is a dead-cert for an England call-up later this month.



Gabriel (CB) - The perfect foil for the ball-playing White, Gabriel does the basics of defending so, so well.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Was very tidy against Leicester, despite some fans criticising his performances of late.

2. Midfielders

Partey scored at the weekend | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - Could have, and perhaps should have, scored more than once against Leicester on Sunday.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Martin Odegaard recently praised Xhaka for providing Arsenal with a solid base in the middle that allows him to express himself.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Leicester's social media team foolishly posted a graphic comparing Odegaard and James Maddison before the game. A man-of-the-match display from the Norwegian promptly followed.

3. Forwards

Lacazette is out of contract at the end of the season | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Champions League qualification is a must to prove to Saka that he does not need to leave Arsenal to be fulfilled.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Isn't weird how much better Lacazette has been now he's playing for a new contract?



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - Gabriel Martinelli has been impressive in Smith Rowe's absence but the latter should return after a brief cameo at the weekend.