Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League

Arsenal's hellacious start to the new season continues as they prepare themselves for a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

2-0 defeats to both Brentford and Chelsea have left Arsenal in turmoil and Mikel Arteta facing a fight to keep his job, so a good result against his former employers would go a long way to easing the pressure on him.

Here's how Arteta could set up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Leno is likely to keep his place | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - Aaron Ramsdale is gunning for his spot, but Leno will likely retain his place for a little while longer at least.



Cedric Soares (RB) - With Hector Bellerin still pushing to leave, Arteta doesn't have many options on the right. Expect Cedric to start ahead of Calum Chambers.



Rob Holding (CB) - Gabriel is back in training but isn't ready to return yet, while Ben White remains out with COVID-19, so Holding will keep his spot here.



Pablo Mari (CB) - Injuries mean Arsenal don't have any other options at centre-back. Mari will start.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - The star of Arsenal's defence, Tierney had a rough day against Chelsea but will be determined to bounce back with a bang for this one.

2. Midfielders

Odegaard is in line to start | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka (DM) - Once billed as a potential replacement for Rodri at Atletico Madrid, Xhaka will be directly up against the Spaniard on Saturday.



Albert Sambi Lokonga (DM) - With Thomas Partey still out injured, Lokonga's baptism of fire is set to continue.



Bukayo Saka (RM) - Saka has been battling a minor knee injury but is likely to be fit enough to start.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Fresh off completing 60 minutes against West Brom in midweek, Odegaard will make his return to Premier League action against City.



Emile Smith Rowe (LM) - Likely to start on the left on paper, expect Smith Rowe to rotate with Odegaard to try and overwhelm City's back line.

3. Forward

Aubameyang is back from COVID-19 | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - Back from COVID-19, Aubameyang should be ready to go for this one and he may end up rotating his time with Alexandre Lacazette, whose recovery from the virus is a little behind his team-mate's.