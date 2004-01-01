Arsenal travel to Manchester United on Thursday night, as a classic Premier League contest takes place at Old Trafford.

The Gunners can go into the fixture in high spirits, currently occupying fifth spot and sitting level on points with West Ham in fourth. Their position is due to a hugely encouraging run of form since opening their campaign in woeful form. Since losing their opening three Premier League games, Mikel Arteta's men have only been defeated by Liverpool in their subsequent ten outings, winning seven - most recently seeing off Newcastle with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

In their way on Thursday are old rivals United, who sit three places and five points below them in the table. The toxic atmosphere after an incredibly rough couple of months has been alleviated somewhat following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a win at Villarreal and a draw at Chelsea to boast since the Norwegian left the club.

Here's how Arsenal could set up to continue their good form on Thursday...

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Takehiro Tomiyasu is proving to be a very good signing | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Will be England's number one in no time at this rate - he's in fantastic form.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Has been excellent for the Gunners, having featured in all of his side's Premier League outings since his arrival.



Ben White (CB) - Looking more and more comfortable at the heart of defence following a bumpy start to his Arsenal career.



Gabriel (CB) - Has been the centre of some off-field drama recently, but should be ready for a huge battle on Thursday having been playing so well of late.



Nuno Taveres (LB) - Kieran Tierney's grit may be favoured for the occasion, although Tavares certainly deserves his place courtesy of some impressive outings in recent weeks.

2. Midfielders

Albert Sambi Lokonga looks a talented player | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - Powerful, destructive and forceful - it should be a fun battle in midfield on Thursday night.



Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - The youngster has featured in all but one of Arsenal's league fixtures since his arrival this summer and has periodically impressed. A huge test coming up for him at Old Trafford.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Was entrusted with a starting role against Newcastle and after failing to make a real mark on the game, it's going to be a straight toss-up between him and Alexandre Lacazette this time out.

3. Forwards

Key player | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Gabriel Martinelli (RW) - Bukayo Saka was forced off after scoring in that 2-0 victory over the Magpies, and is subsequently sweating on a late fitness test. If he's unavailable, however, Martinelli should get a deserved start.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - The captain has scored four and assisted one in the Premier League thus far, although will be looking for his first goal involvement in five outings on Thursday.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - So fun to watch, the youngster is absolutely undroppable from this Gunners side and has already managed six goal involvements this term.

