Arsenal will be hoping to put last weekend's 4-0 drubbing at Anfield behind them as they welcome Newcastle to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

The defeat to Liverpool brought the Gunners' winning run to an abrupt end, suffering a second half collapse as their dismal recent record on the red half of Merseyside continued.

Mikel Arteta will view Saturday as an ideal opportunity to bounce back, with Newcastle rooted to the bottom of the table and currently five points adrift of safety.

Here's how Arsenal could line up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tierney could return for Arsenal | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - If it wasn't for the England international, Liverpool could have added a couple more last weekend.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Showed his naivety at times at Anfield, but he's been a solid addition for Arsenal overall.



Ben White (CB) - Another player who struggled with the intensity of the Liverpool press last time out.



Gabriel (CB) - Made a couple of last ditch interventions last weekend, with his game having gone to another level under Arteta this season.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Hindsight is 20/20, but the Scotland international ought to have started in place of Nuno Tavares at Anfield.

2. Midfielders

Maitland-Niles impressed against Watford earlier this month | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RM) - His dribbling threat off the right will unnerve a vulnerable Newcastle defence.



Thomas Partey (CM) - The Ghana international could perhaps be doing more in Arsenal shirt, but the Gunners are undoubtedly a far worse team without his qualities.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (CM) - He could replace Albert-Sambi Lokonga in midfield after the Belgian struggled last weekend.



Emile Smith Rowe (LM) - His goalscoring run came to an end last week and he'll be keen to rediscover his touch infront of goal.

3. Forwards

Aubameyang will be hoping to get on the scoresheet | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - The link between midfield and attack, the Frenchman offers hold-up qualities and can strike the ball with venom.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - Stifled by Liverpool's high line last weekend and he'll be hoping Newcastle's defence cough up a few presentable chances.