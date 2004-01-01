Arsenal predicted lineup vs Norwich - Premier League

A high-spirted Arsenal travel to Norwich on Boxing day, aiming to affirm their place in the top four.

The Gunners have been in good form of late, heading to Carrow Road on the back of three consecutive Premier League wins - against Southampton, West Ham and most recently a 4-1 thrashing of Leeds respectively - and buoyed by a 5-1 midweek mauling of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup - a result that sealed a place in the competition's final four.

They'll be hopeful of making it five victories on the bounce on Sunday as they face a Norwich side rooted to the foot of the table following three successive defeats. Here's who Mikel Arteta could field to get another win.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kieran Tierney will likely get a recall | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - He's maintaining the kind of form that could see him rise in Gareth Southgate's pecking order at just the right time in the coming months.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt after being forced off against Leeds and, following a great performance in midweek, Cedric may be in line for another start here.



Ben White (CB) - Wasn't great against Sunderland but he's first choice for Arteta and will certainly continue as his side travels to Norwich.



Gabriel (CB) - Rested for that Carabao quarter-final but should be reinstated at the heart of defence in place of Rob Holding.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Nuno Tavares took his place on Tuesday but, having started Arsenal's previous four Premier League outings, Tierney should regain his spot.

2. Midfielders

Martin Odegaard is in great form at the moment | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - A stalwart at the heart of Arteta's side, Partey has now started 13 of the Gunners' last 14 Premier League fixtures.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Had a brief cameo, in which he visibly thoroughly enjoyed himself, in midweek and should be raring to go for this weekend's clash.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - In a rich vein of form at the moment, heading into Sunday with three goals and two assists in his last six appearances.

3. Forwards

Gabriel Martinelli has been brilliant for Arsenal recently | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Having only properly broken into the first team during the 2019/20 campaign, it now seems utterly unthinkable to not have his name featuring on an Arsenal team sheet.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Who knows when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be reinstated to the side. In his absence, Lacazette has proven more than capable in recent weeks - although Eddie Nketiah will certainly have a word in his manager's ear over Christmas.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - Arteta could go with an unchanged front line for league matters and, with three goals in his last two, Martinelli has earned a starring role for this one.

You can read 90min's preview of Norwich vs Arsenal here.

You can read Norwich's predicted lineup here.