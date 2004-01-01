Teams
Premier League
Liverpool FC
Manchester City FC
Arsenal FC
Aston Villa FC
Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Chelsea FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Newcastle United FC
Fulham FC
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United FC
Nottingham Forest FC
Brentford FC
Leicester City FC
West Ham United FC
Everton FC
Ipswich Town FC
Crystal Palace FC
Southampton FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Tweet
How Arsenal could line up for their clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
And, of course, Peps plucky chaps nick it in the 95th minute
20 Oct 18:10 - 7sisters, 211 views 6 replies
Get the kid on for Merino.
19 Oct 20:56 - 7sisters, 209 views 1 replies
That was an idiocitc red card.
19 Oct 20:20 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 448 views 8 replies
Wilshere (almost) gone
18 Oct 15:17 - pjlincs, 461 views 4 replies
When does the real football start again?
18 Oct 11:14 - Pat Vegas, 489 views 6 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards