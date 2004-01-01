Arsenal welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium as they look to get back on track in the Premier League following successive away defeats.

The Gunners' 2-1 reverse at Goodison Park on Monday evening made it three defeats from their last four after a ten-match unbeaten run through the months of September and October in all competitions.

However, Mikel Arteta's side will take confidence from their home form this season, having taken 17 points from a possible 21 at the Emirates this term.

Here's how the Gunners could line up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tierney returned to the lineup against Everton | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Could do little to prevent either of Everton goals last time out.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Offers defensive solidity on the right hand side of Arsenal's backline.



Ben White (CB) - Struggled early in his Gunners career, but he's blossomed into a fine defender under Arteta.



Gabriel (CB) - Considerable improvement in his game this season after a shaky debut campaign.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Underlined his importance to Arteta with a gorgeous assist for Odegaard at Goodison Park.

2. Midfielders

Lokonga could be in line for a start | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Granit Xhaka (CM) - Looked slightly off the pace against Everton, which is understandable considering he has only returned from injury.



Albert Sambi-Lokonga (CM) - The Belgian could replace an out-of-form Thomas Partey in midfield.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Netted against Everton and adds a goal threat from midfield for Arsenal.

3. Forwards

Saka celebrates against Newcastle | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Hacked from pillar to post against Everton, but he always looks to provide the difference.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - The Frenchman could retain his place in the starting lineup with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - Arsenal missed his energy and creativity against Everton last time out.

