Arsenal predicted lineup vs Sunderland - Carabao Cup

Mikel Arteta will be eyeing a place in the last four of the Carabao Cup as Arsenal welcome Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners consolidated their position inside the top four in the Premier League with a third successive victory at the weekend, as Gabriel Martinelli's brace powered the Gunners to a 4-1 away win at Leeds.

Arteta is likely to rotate when the Black Cats come calling this midweek, giving many of his fringe stars an opportunity in the absence of European football this season.

Here's how the Gunners could line up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Leno has not featured since the 5-0 defeat to Man City in August | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Bernd Leno (GK) - Reduced to back-up status after Aaron Ramsdale's formidable start to life at Arsenal.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Replaced the injured Tomiyasu at Elland Road at the weekend.



Rob Holding (CB) - Has played second fiddle to Ben White this term, but he's still highly regarded by Arteta.



Gabriel (CB) - Arteta may look for some continuity from his side's recent impressive defensive performances.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - Has lost his place in the team in recent weeks after Kieran Tierney's return to full fitness.

2. Midfielders

Smith Rowe celebrates against Leeds | LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Mohamed Elneny (CM) - The ultimate professional and he should be rewarded with a start this midweek.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been omitted from the squad in recent weeks and, in the absence of Lokonga, the Swiss may be required from the start.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - Two goals in as many games since his return from injury, with both coming as a substitute.

3. Forwards

Pepe is likely to be given the nod | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - The Ivorian has cut a forlorn figure on the bench in recent weeks, but this game could present a good opportunity to impress the manager.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out in the cold, the Frenchman is likely to retain his place upfront.



Eddie Nketiah (LW) - It seems likely that the youngster will leave Arsenal in the summer, but should start this one.

