Arsenal face off against Tottenham this weekend in what is a must win game for Mikel Arteta and his side.

The Gunners have endured a fairly disastrous start to the season, losing their first three games - including a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Man City - but have recently shown some signs of life with wins over Burnley and Norwich.

Here's how Arsenal should line up to face their bitter rivals (which is, coincidentally, the name of our new series which you can check out here) Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale has done alright recently | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Now firmly the number one, Ramsdale is in line to start the biggest game of his career on Sunday.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - The new signing has put in some promising performances since joining the club, and because Cedric is absolutely hopeless, that's enough for him to start week in, week out.



Ben White (CB) - The £50m man (yeah, really £50m), White will need to have a big game up against Harry Kane.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB) - Looks like the ideal foil for Ben White at the heart of Arsenal's defence.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - The best player at the club. He starts when fit.

2. Midfielders

Odegaard scored in the win over Burnley | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - It was only against AFC Wimbledon, but Partey did play pretty well in midweek. Arsenal fans will be expecting more of the same against Tottenham.



Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - He looks a decent signing and doesn't seem to be a disaster waiting to happen like Granit Xhaka - which is good.



Martin Odegaard (CM) - Finally got on the scoresheet for Arsenal against Burnley. Sure-fire starter this weekend as a result.

3. Forwards

Emile Smith Rowe has impressed under Arteta | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - If Arsenal are to do anything remotely good over the next decade, Saka will likely be at the heart of it.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - Nowhere near the player he was two years ago, but still just about good enough to start for Arsenal.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - Could be the key to the game on Sunday. Smith Rowe is a star in the making.