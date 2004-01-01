Arsenal predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Arsenal have the opportunity to all but seal a Champions League return at Tottenham's expense in a hotly-anticipated north London derby on Thursday night.

This fixture was due to be played in January but was postponed following a successful request by the Gunners, who had 12 players absent through Covid-19, injury and the Africa Cup of Nations.

A victory for Arsenal would see them move seven points clear of their arch rivals in fifth with just two matches remaining.

Here is the XI Mikel Arteta may turn to to get the job done...

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

Eddie Nketiah has emerged as Arsenal's hero of late | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Has had a fairly quiet time of late but will need to be on his toes against this fixture's record goalscorer in Harry Kane.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Came in for the victory over Leeds and did a sound job. Injuries mean Arteta is a bit short in the full-back areas so Cedric may well start again.



Ben White (CB) - The England international's manager is confident the centre-back will be fit enough to return here after missing his side's last two matches with a hamstring issue.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB) - Will be desperate to end a fine season on a personal level with a return to the Champions League. Previously played in the competition for Lille in 2019/20.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (LB) - Excelled on the opposite flank to usual against Leeds. That performance could give Arteta the confidence to start him there again to shackle Dejan Kulusevski.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Impressed once again in the win over Leeds as he continues his fine end to the season. Among the first names on the team sheet here, but will need to keep his fiery temper at bay in what will be a fraught contest.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - Has miraculously emerged as a top performer for his side in recent weeks - out of absolutely nowhere.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Creates a glut of chances and plays innumerable key passes almost every game. He'll need to be at his creative best to unlock a fairly stingy Tottenham backline on Thursday.



Bukayo Saka (RW) - Arteta has confirmed the flying winger is 'okay' after he was substituted as a precaution with 20 minutes to go on Sunday. Should be straight back into the fray if that is the case.



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - Another soon-to-be free agent who seems to be playing for his Arsenal career. Sunday's match-winner comes into the derby in excellent goalscoring form.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - The Brazilian was at his flying best at the weekend, although he was lucky to escape without a serious injury following Luke Ayling's obscene red card challenge on him.