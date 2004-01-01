Arsenal predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

Three straight wins have Arsenal fans smiling as they welcome Watford to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this weekend.

The doom and gloom which characterised the Gunners' start to the season has been replaced with buoyant optimism, as Mikel Arteta's side stand on the cusp of the top four.

Victory over the Hornets would make it ten straight games without defeat for Arsenal, which is a far cry from the hat-trick of losses to open the season in August.

Here's how Arteta could line his side up for his 100th game in charge.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tavares has impressed since arriving from Benfica | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - An astonishing save to keep James Maddison's free-kick at bay last weekend, and has hit the ground running in north London.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Solid and dependable, affording Arsenal greater defensive protection.



Ben White (CB) - He can feel aggrieved by his omission from the England squad this week given his form this season.



Gabriel (CB) - A threat from set pieces and looks more assured than he did last season in defence.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - Kieran Tierney's injury thrust him into the lineup, but he's responded with a string of excellent displays.

2. Midfielders

Smith-Rowe celebrates his goal | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RM) - A regular fixture in Gareth Southgate's England squad nowadays.



Thomas Partey (CM) - Often guilty of being caught on the ball, but Arsenal look considerably better with his qualities in midfield.



Albert-Sambi Lokonga (CM) - The 21-year-old is developing into an assured performer at the heart of the Arsenal midfield.



Emile Smith-Rowe (LM) - Enjoying a breakout season for the Gunners, adding an end product to his game.

3. Forwards

Lacazette has improved Arsenal since coming into the side | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Acts as the link between midfield and attack, with his recent performances perhaps deserving of a new contract.



Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang (ST) - His energy from the front sets the tone for Arsenal, and he usually requires just one chance to make his impact count.