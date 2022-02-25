Arsenal predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

Arsenal make the short trip to face Watford in the Premier League as they look to take a huge step towards Champions League qualification.

The Gunners were handed a further boost in their quest for the top four when both Man Utd and Wolves slipped up last weekend.

Arteta has overseen three straight victories in the league since Arsenal returned from the brief winter hiatus and he will be keen to extend that run ahead of a tricky run of fixtures later this month.

Here's how the Gunners could line up against Watford.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale has been among the best goalkeepers in the league this season | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Been hugely consistent this season, dispelling any concerns which greeted his arrival from relegated Sheffield United.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Has filled in commendably for the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu in recent weeks.



Ben White (CB) - Looks certain to be included in Gareth Southgate's upcoming England squad after an impressive season.



Gabriel (CB) - A genuine leader in the Arsenal backline, although he must cut out the silly errors in his game.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Joint-second in open play assists for Gunners in the Premier League this season.

2. Midfielders

Odegaard is enjoying his best form at Arsenal | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - No player in the Arsenal squad has more successful dribbles per match in the league this season (1.3) than the Ghanaian.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Has been operating in a more advanced role in recent games, which perhaps points to the future of the Arsenal system under Arteta.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Has massively stepped up in recent weeks, showing Arsenal fans what they have been missing since the departure of Mesut Ozil.

3. Forwards

? The Late Late Late Show starring @LacazetteAlex



Absolute ?????? when the ball hit the back of the net ?#ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/lYUocdUuAj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 25, 2022

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Created the most 'Big Chances' for Arsenal this season, with his importance growing each game.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Although it went down as a Jose Sa own goal, the relief on the Frenchman's face when he broke his scoring duck against Wolves was clear as day.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - Nine non-penalty goals for the Arsenal academy graduate in the Premier League this season, which is one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.