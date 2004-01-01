Arsenal predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Arsenal will look to continue their fantastic recent form as they travel across London to face West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are fresh from abruptly ending a run of three successive defeats by claiming comprehensive 4-2 and 3-1 victories over Chelsea and Manchester United respectively in their previous two Premier League outings.

Now in pole position for Champions League qualification, Mikel Arteta's men face an out-of-form West Ham side that has just slipped to defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final tie.

Here's how the Gunners could shape up on Sunday.

1. Arsenal predicted lineup vs West Ham (4-2-3-1)

All smiles | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - A fantastic campaign between the sticks for Arsenal has proven the doubters wrong and, if there's any justice in the world, might have secured the England number one spot in World Cup year.



RB: Cedric Soares - Takehiro Tomiyasu is back fit, having made a cameo against United last time out, but his return to the starting XI might come gradually.



CB: Ben White - Set for a 32nd consecutive Premier League start, not having missed a second of the previous 31.



CB: Gabriel - Should continue to partner White in what is expected to be an unchanged back four for the Gunners.



LB: Nuno Tavares - Should continue to deputise for the injured Kieran Tierney, after opening the scoring against Man Utd last time out.



CM: Mohamed Elneny - Has done brilliantly well as he's deputised for the injured Thomas Partey in the past couple of games and has earned his place for this one.



CM: Granit Xhaka - Very few would have expected the Swiss international to be a pivotal and popular figure at the heart of the side all those months ago, but here we are.



AM: Martin Odegaard - Has become a really central component to this vibrant Arsenal side, proving a massively enjoyable creative spark.



RW: Bukayo Saka - Was a doubt after sustaining a knock last time out but, after training in the week, seems ready to feature in this one.



ST: Eddie Nketiah - Well, there really is no justice in the world if this man is dropped after his last two starts.



LW: Gabriel Martinelli - The Brazilian's blistering pace could be utilised against what will surely be a slightly leggy West Ham side.