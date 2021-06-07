Arsenal prepare Ruben Neves bid - Granit Xhaka exit edges closer

Arsenal are poised to make a bid for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as the club prepares for life without Granit Xhaka.

Wolves will demand a minimum of £40m for the Portugal international as they look to generate transfer funds for their new boss, with former Benfica manager Bruno Lage widely expected to be announced as the new man at the helm in the coming days.

Neves has been a mainstay in the Wolves midfield since his arrival at the club in 2017. Having helped secure their promotion back to the Premier League during his maiden campaign in England, the 24-year-old was a key component in the side that notched back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the top flight.

The Portugal international was brought to Molineux by Nuno Espirito Santo - with the pair having worked together previously during their time at Porto - and following Nuno's departure from the club, Neves is understood to be keen to head for pastures new himself.

News of his possible availability has alerted the attention of Arsenal, with The Telegraph reporting the Gunners are on the verge of launching an opening bid.

Mikel Arteta's squad is badly in need of an overhaul this summer and with doubts over the respective futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock along with Roma's continued interest in Xhaka, midfield is one area they're keen to address.

Switzerland international Xhaka has been a mooted target for Serie A giants Roma for the some time, with Jose Mourinho keen to add some experience to his midfield.

Arsenal are demanding €25m (£21.5m) for the former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, though Roma's initial offer of €15m (£12.9m) fell some way short of their valuation.

However, Calciomercato now report (via Sport Witness) that a compromise has been reached between the two parties following a second offer of €20m (£17.2m) plus bonuses, meaning a deal looks a step closer to being completed.