Arsenal prepared to let Nicolas Pepe leave on deadline day

Arsenal are prepared to let club-record signing Nicolas Pepe depart the club on loan before the transfer window closes, 90min understands.

Pepe has impressed at times since making a £72m move from Lille in 2019, but has struggled this season - making just nine Premier League appearances.

Now, sources have told 90min that he could leave the Emirates Stadium before tonight's deadline. Any departure would be on loan with Pepe still having two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract.

90min understands that an unnamed Spanish club are confident of agreeing a deal for the winger, while there has also been interest this month from German and French sides.

Pepe may not be the only Arsenal forward leaving before the end of the day either. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in talks to sign for Barcelona, while Eddie Nketiah has been attracting interest too.

More to follow...