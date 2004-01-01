Arsenal prepared to sell Alexandre Lacazette with 4 clubs interested

Arsenal are prepared to sell striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer, with the Frenchman due to enter the final year of his Gunners contract at the end of June.

Manager Mikel Arteta said last month that Arsenal were planning to discuss the player’s contract with him at some point soon and would ‘see what happens’ from there.

Arsenal are looking to a future without Lacazette | Pool/Getty Images

However, 90min understands that Arsenal are looking towards life beyond 29-year-old Lacazette and will consider offloading their former club record signing before next season, in a bid to raise funds to reinvest in the squad.

Inter, Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs who would be ready to make an offer for the former Lyon star and Arsenal are set to consider any bids that come in.

Lacazette has scored consistently for Arsenal since his initial £46m arrival in the summer of 2017, always getting double figures in the Premier League. But he has never scored more than 14 in a league season for the Gunners, falling short of his previous strike rate for Lyon when he was regularly getting more than 20 in the league and was twice pushing 30.

Arteta’s Arsenal squad rebuild is still ongoing and the sale of Lacazette could raise much-needed cash to fund potential incoming transfers for the long-term.

Mikel Arteta is still in the process of building a new Arsenal squad | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After an eighth place Premier League finish last season was Arsenal’s worst in 25 years, the 2020/21 campaign has been another poor one for the Gunners. Defeat to Liverpool in their last outing left the club 10th in the league table with as many defeats as wins in the 30 games played.

Arteta is still yet to put his full stamp on the squad since taking over from Unai Emery in December 2019, although the boss managed to guide the club to a trophy last season in the shape of the FA Cup, while the Gunners are also still in with a chance in the Europa League this season.

