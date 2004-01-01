Arsenal pursuing deal for Brighton defender Ben White

Brighton's Ben White has emerged as a target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defensive options this summer.

The Gunners are in the midst of a complete squad overhaul following their shocking campaign which saw them fail to secure European football for the first time since 1995.

The decision not to offer David Luiz a new deal leaves Arteta a man light at centre-back and The Athletic report that Brighton defender White is on the club's radar as they seek a replacement for the Brazilian.

As of yet there has been no contact between the two sides, though it's understood that the Seagulls aren't intending on preventing the 23-year-old from leaving if their valuation of him is met.

As you would expect for a young England international, said valuation is hardly bargain bucket stuff, though the Gunners are unlikely to be put off by the £40m-£50m price tag given their desperate need for defensive reinforcements.

White still has three years remaining on his deal at the AMEX Stadium, meaning Brighton are in no rush to sell their star defender, but if an agreement can be met then personal terms between White and Arsenal aren't expected to be a problem.

The north London side are unlikely to be the only ones exploring a deal for the former Leeds loanee this summer, but their early interest could see them jump to the front of the queue.

Arteta has wasted no time at all in pinpointing his summer targets as he prepares for next season, with White's Brighton teammate Yves Bissouma also on the Gunners' wish list.

The midfielder is attracting interest from a host of clubs including Liverpool and Leicester, though 90min recently revealed the Mali international favours a move to Arsenal as he's keen to move to London.