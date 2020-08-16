Arsenal Putting 'Finishing Touches' on New Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Contract

Arsenal are said to be putting the 'finishing touches' on a new three-year contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the forward 'verbally agreed' a new deal to extend his stay at the Emirates.

The Gabon international enjoyed another impressive season, grabbing 29 goals in 44 appearances despite operating primarily as a left-winger. However, with his contract due to expire next summer, the Gunners captain has been linked with a move away from the club.

Despite the exit talk, Mikel Arteta has remained confident Aubameyang would put pen to paper on a new deal when speaking about the situation. And following Arsenal's FA Cup win, it was noted that the 31-year-old was close to agreeing an extension, with talks at an advanced stage.

The Daily Mail now report that the club are drawing up the formal paperwork for Aubameyang's new three-year contract ahead of his return to pre-season training. It is claimed that the forward will earn upwards of £250,000 a week for three years - meaning his new deal will expire in 2023.

With a 'verbal agreement' already in place, it is merely a case of drawing up the paperwork and putting the finishing touches on the deal before it is made official. This will come as a major boost for the club and Arteta as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging in the Champions League and fighting regularly for trophies.

This comes after Aubameyang caused a stir on social media by posting a cryptic message that fuelled speculation he had agreed to extend his stay in north London.

It was beginning to look increasingly likely that Aubameyang would part ways with the Gunners earlier this summer, with 90min learning back in April that both the player and the club were weighing up their options ahead of the 2020/21 season.

But there are now a number of reasons for fans and indeed the players to be optimistic about the future with Arteta in charge. The Gunners have already signed Willian for free, while they are also keen to bring in Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes to strengthen at the back.