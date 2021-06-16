Arsenal reach an agreement with Lyon over the transfer of Nikita Parris

Arsenal are on the verge of securing the signing of Nikita Parris after reaching an agreement with Lyon.

The England international has been plying her trade aboard since leaving Manchester City in 2019. Her move to French football has proved to be a successful one, notching a memorable treble during her first season with Lyon including the Women's Champions League.

Following two years out of the English game, Sky Sports report that Parris will grace the Women's Super League once again after Arsenal agreed terms with Lyon.

The 27-year-old has already held talks with the Gunners and personal terms between the two parties have been agreed, meaning only a medical stands in the way of her officially being named as an Arsenal player.

Parris is already back in England ahead of said medical, meaning it could be a matter of days before the move is rubber-stamped.

The report adds that Parris is 'excited about a potential return to play in the WSL after a successful period in France with Lyon'.

Despite a glittering stay in France, the England international suffered the heartbreak of missing out on consecutive Ligue 1 titles on the final day of the 2020/21 season after Paris-Saint German were crowned French champions.

PSG also thwarted Lyon's bid to secure back-to-back Women's Champions League titles after Olivier Echouafni's side progressed through to the semi-final on away goals from their clash at the last eight stage of the 2020/21 competition.

Despite failing to add to her medal collection last season, Parris can leave French football with her head held high after notching an impressive 31 goals in 47 games across all competitions.

Medical pending, she'll now add to the Gunners' frontline as they look to regain their WSL title from Chelsea who've triumphed in both of the past two seasons.