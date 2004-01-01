Arsenal Ready to Take Loss on Kieran Tierney 10 Months After £25m Move - Leicester Eyeing Deal

Arsenal are ready to take a loss on left-back Kieran Tierney less than 12 months after his eagerly anticipated £25m arrival from Celtic, which will open the door for Leicester to sign the Scotland international and reunite him with ex-Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers.





Tierney has seen his time at Arsenal ravaged by two major injuries and he has struggled to settle at the club. He was carrying a hip problem when he first arrived that delayed his debut until late September, and around ten weeks later he suffered a dislocated shoulder.





Tierney suffer a shoulder injury in December

The shoulder problem in December required surgery and Tierney hadn’t returned by the time football was halted by the onset of the coronavirus crisis.





Arsenal have also undergone a change in manager since his arrival last summer.





With only four Premier League starts to his name, 90min has learned that Tierney’s representatives have been informed the Gunners are prepared to sanction a deal.





90min previously revealed in February that Leicester are targeting the four-time PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year, who was a key player in Rodgers’ dominant Celtic side.





Brendan Rodgers managed Tierney at Celtic

At that time, 90min understood that the Foxes were prepared to offer Arsenal their money back on Tierney, which would have entailed a £25m offer. However, things have changed, and with Arsenal willing to accept a loss, Leicester now believe a deal can be done for around £18m instead.





Leicester are expected to sell current starting left-back Ben Chilwell this summer, with both Chelsea and Manchester City already engaged in talks for the England international. But it was already Leicester’s intention to make an approach for Tierney regardless of Chilwell’s future.





The Foxes have been further boosted in their hopes of securing a deal because Tierney does not like living in London and is desperate to move further north, even if that only means to the Midlands.





