Arsenal Reject ?10m Offer From Roma for Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Clubs Look to Make Loan Permanent

​Arsenal have rejected a €10m bid from Italian side A.S. Roma for Henrikh Mkhitaryan - but both clubs are still in talks over the midfielder's long-term future.





Mkhitaryan moved to the Italian capital on loan at the start of the season, going on to make 10 appearances across all competitions where he's scored three goals and picked up one assist for the Giallorossi.





The Italian side are now looking to make the move permanent, but ForzaRoma reports that an initial €10m bid has been rejected by Arsenal .

The Gunners have stayed in contact with Roma as they look to shift Mkhitaryan off their wage bill at the end of the season but so far an agreement hasn't been reached.





The former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund midfielder has apparently already made up his mind to join Roma on a permanent basis as the end of the season.





Both clubs have already had dealings in the past, where Poland international Wojciech Szczęsny underwent a similar loan spell at the Stadio Olimpico before joining Roma on a permanent basis soon after.





Although Roma now want to make Mkhitaryan's loan move permanent, the Armenia international actually struggled to make an impact at the club due to an abductor injury which ruled him out for seven league games this season.





But since returning from injury, the 30-year-old has convinced manager Paulo Fonseca to try and make the move permanent.

Roma could struggle to match Arsenal's asking price if they also decide to make a permanent move for Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling.





The Giallorossi might also be forced to sell one of their star players to make room for Mkhitaryan in Fonseca's first-team squad, with the likes of Nicolò Zaniolo, Cengiz Ünder, Justin Kluivert, Javier Pastore and Lorenzo Pellegrini already fighting over a limited number of places in the starting line up.

