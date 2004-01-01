Arsenal reject Galatasaray offer for Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal have rejected an offer from Galatasaray for midfielder Mohamed Elneny, with the Turkish transfer window still open until Wednesday.

Elneny has remained at London Colney for the international break having been denied travel to represent Egypt by the UK government due to the country's coronavirus red-list status.

According to Football.London, the Istanbul giants are one of two Turkish clubs to have registered an interest in the 29-year-old, with Gala lodging an official bid ahead of their transfer deadline. That second side is likely Galatasaray's city rivals and Elneny's former loan club Besiktas, although a return to the Black Eagles has reportedly collapsed over wage demands.

While Mikel Arteta is a fan of Elneny and used him on 41 occasions last season, his U-turn on Ainsley Maitland-Niles' involvement in the first team could see the Gunners allow the Egyptian to leave should a suitable offer arrive.

Elneny has only made one Premier League appearance so far this term, coming on at half-time in Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing by Man City.

Maitland-Niles has been assured he will be given sufficient game time in his preferred midfield role having been angered by seeing a loan move to Everton blocked by the north London club on transfer deadline day.

That could mean Elneny will be pushed further down the pecking order behind the England international, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga

The defensive midfielder featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford on Thursday, however he was withdrawn as a precaution in the first half having picked up a minor muscular injury. Whether or not that could scupper any move remains to be seen.

Elneny has barely featured this season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Elneny is not the only Arsenal player attracting interest from the Super Lig with the Turkish window closing on Tuesday. Full-backs Cedric Soares and Sead Kolasinac have both been touted for moves there in recent weeks, although the former has distanced himself from a potential move to Fenerbahce.

Hector Bellerin's deadline day loan move to Real Betis suggests it is unlikely the Gunners will allow another right-back to depart the club.