Arsenal reject Roma's €15m bid for Granit Xhaka

Arsenal have turned down a €15m (£12.9m) offer for Granit Xhaka from Roma.

The long-serving midfielder is widely expected to leave the Gunners this summer with the Italian capital his most likely destination.

However, Roma's first bid has been turned down, according to the BBC. Jose Mourinho, who will take over at the Stadio Olimpico after Euro 2020, is keen to make Xhaka his first signing.

The Swiss international has divided opinion among the Arsenal fanbase since arriving at the club in 2016 from Borussia Monchengladbach. Often singled out for criticism, he reacted angrily to jeers around the Emirates Stadium after he was substituted during a game against Crystal Palace in October 2019.

Following that incident he was stripped of the captaincy and tipped to leave with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin going close to securing a move in January 2020. After that deal fell through he managed to rebuild his reputation, cementing himself as one of Mikel Arteta's key men during Arsenal's underwhelming 2020/2021 season.

Xhaka is currently featuring for Switzerland at Euro 2020 | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Despite this, as 90min reported last month, the Gunners are open to selling Xhaka in order to fund their summer transfer activity. For now he remains an Arsenal player with Roma's offer falling short of the club's £21.5m asking price. The Serie A side are unwilling to pay over £17m, meaning plenty of negotiation is still required before an agreement is reached. Personal terms have been agreed, though.

Xhaka is not the only player likely to depart Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are in need of a rebuild after stuttering to an eighth place Premier League finish with Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette and Bernd Leno all linked with moves away from the club.

In terms of incomings they were interested in Norwich City forward Emiliano Buendia, but he instead opted to sign for Aston Villa.