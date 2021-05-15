Arsenal reject takeover bid from Spotify founder Daniel Ek

Arsenal have rejected a takeover bid from Spotify founder Daniel Ek, who has released a statement claiming that he 'remains interested and available' should owner Stan Kroenke backtrack on his decision.

The Kroenke family have come under severe pressure to sell the club following their attempts to join the European Super League, and the interest of Swedish entrepreneur Ek has left supporters clamouring for a deal to be struck.

And it has been revealed that Ek has in fact made a bid to try and buy Arsenal from Stan and Josh Kroenke, but that offer was batted away by the Americans. Ek has been very public over his interest in buying the Gunners, and he released a statement on Saturday evening confirming that he has been in talks with the owners.

"Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal Football Club.

"I think it's important to correct the record - this week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters.

"They replied that they don't need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change."

This news will cause major frustration among Arsenal fans, who have been hoping to drive their owners away from the club. The Gunners have gone backwards in recent years under Kroenke's guidance, and their ESL ambitions proved to be the final straw.

Supporters have held major protests to air their dissatisfaction, and the pressure is growing on the Kroenke's to sell up. Ek's statement offering to hand fans a place in the boardroom will be a huge factor for Gooners, who want to make sure the club's wellbeing remains at the heart of any major decisions.