Arsenal release 2022/23 adidas home kit

Arsenal have revealed their home kit for the 2022/23 season with £5 from every shirt purchased before 5 August going to the club's charitable foundation.

The new strip will get its first outing during the Gunners' final game of the Premier League season against Everton on Sunday.

The shirt features a striking new collar with a lightning bolt design and it will be paired with white shorts, while the white socks will have a red lightning bolt running horizontally.

As well as looking snazzy, the shirt will also do some good in the local community. £5 from all sales made before the start of next season will go to the Arsenal Foundation.

To mark the unveiling of the kit, some Arsenal players visited local projects that have benefited from donations from the Foundation. These included Finsbury Park Bowls Club, Islington Boxing Club, Tufnell Park Primary School, Maha Devi Yoga Centre, New North Academy Fencing Club and North London United.

“We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve been doing to bring our community together and support the lives of people in our local area for more than 35 years,” said Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community.

“People are the heartbeat of our community and the £5 donation from our home shirt sales will provide vital support for the local projects that serve our diverse community in north London so well.

“The last couple of years have been especially tough and the impact continues to be felt, but it’s amazing what we can achieve when we all come together to support each other. We continue to draw inspiration from those who make the Arsenal family so special, and we’re thrilled to be able to give a little back in this unique way.”

The new strip is on sale now from the club's online store.