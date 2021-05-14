Arsenal release classy new 2021/22 away kit

Arsenal have released their away shirt for the 2021/22 season with the club paying homage to their 1971 league and FA Cup double.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Gunners' first ever league and cup double, a feat they've since gone on to achieve on two further occasions.

Their 1971 FA Cup triumph over Liverpool came just a few days after the club had been crowned champions of England for the eighth time. The showpiece event at Wembley was one of the most dramatic finals to date, with extra time goals from Eddie Kelly and Charlie George securing a superb comeback win over the Reds.

Bertram Mee's side were donned in yellow for the final at Wembley and the club have decided to honour the 50th anniversary of their success in next season's away shirt.

The yellow shirt features the famous Arsenal cannon in place of the usual club crest, with dark blue trim features along the collar and sleeves.

On the inside of the neck the words 'Arsenal for Everyone' are displayed as a sign of unity and a celebration of the diversity of the Gunners fan base.

As part of the kit's launch, Arsenal have confirmed they will release a series of short films made by players and fans as they share their personal stories of their experience with the club.

Charlie George and George Graham celebrate their 1971 FA Cup final win | A. Jones/Getty Images

The shirt will be showcased for the very first time by the Arsenal Women's team in their FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace on May 16, while the men's team will also be given the opportunity to try on the 2021/22 shirt this season as they done the new kit - again against Palace - in their final away game of the campaign on May 19.

