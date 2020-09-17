Arsenal Remain in Talks for Brentford's David Raya With Runar Alex Runarsson Deal Close

Exclusive - Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Dijon goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson and remain in talks with Brentford over the potential signing of David Raya.

The Gunners are currently on the lookout for a back-up keeper, after long serving number two Emiliano Martinez completed a £17m move to Aston Villa this week.

Mikel Arteta has wasted little time finding his replacement with Icelandic stopper Rúnarsson close to securing a move to the Emirates Stadium. A source had told 90min that the player will cost just shy of £2m with the 25-year-old set to act as an understudy for Bernd Leno this season.

Rúnarsson made 11 appearances for Dijon last season in Ligue 1, conceding 17 times and keeping just one clean sheet. Prior to moving to France, he enjoyed a fruitful spell at Norwegian side FC Nordsjaelland. While in Norway he worked with current Gunners goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana and his recommendation has been key to the club's interest.

90min also understands that another one of Cana's prodigies could soon be joining Gúnnarsson at the club.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Arsenal had began talks over a possible deal for Brentford stopper Raya. The Spaniard has previously worked with Cana in west London and Mikel Arteta has not given up hope that a deal can be achieved, despite the Telegraph reporting that the club have had a £10m offer turned down.

Bees boss Thomas Frank is desperate to hold on to one of his star players and Arsenal are considering a deal in which he is loaned back to his current club for the season immediately after signing.

The Gunners have already been busy in the transfer market, bringing in Willian and Cedric Soares on free transfers. They have also spent over £30m on Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to break back into the top six this season.