Arsenal Return for Thomas Partey With Last-Minute Approach

Arsenal are reportedly gearing up to make a last-minute bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta has been keen to add a new central midfielder to his squad all window, and the return of Dani Ceballos on loan hasn't changed that. Partey was originally touted as their primary target, but the trail went cold towards the end of the summer, with Houssem Aouar and Jorginho since talked up as alternatives.

Partey's combative attributes seem more suited to what Arsenal need, however, and as the clock ticks down on deadline day, it has been claimed by reports close to Arsenal that a move is now back on.

Arsenal have made a move for Thomas Partey. Story to follow. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 5, 2020

Goal's Charlie Watts, who normally isn't too far off as far as Arsenal are concerned, is responsible for this one, as he put out a brief teasing tweet claiming that the Gunners have 'made a move' to bring him to north London.

Antonio Ruiz of COPE has also since reported that Arsenal are now prepared to pay Partey's full release clause.

Before deadline day, the last significant report on the situation came a month ago, when Arsenal were said to be growing frustrated with Atléti's refusal to accept anything less than his £45m release clause, but remained in the picture. Other than radio silence, there has been nothing since to suggest that talks had collapsed altogether.

However, Sky Sports Italia journalist Matteo Moretto claims that the suggestion of a revived move is a 'lie' and that there is 'nothing new' to add. That's been relayed by Fabrizio Romano, who notes that Atlético are 'convinced' he will stay.

Atlético Madrid have *not* received any attempt or bid from Arsenal for Thomas Partey. Atléti are still convinced he’s gonna stay. NO negotiations. ⚪️? @MatteMoretto #Atleti #AFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

It is possible that news of Arsenal's new bid just hasn't reached Spain yet, and that more will come out as the deadline approaches. It's gonna be a long evening, so stick with us.