Arsenal Rival Liverpool in Thiago Alcantara Race - But Want Asking Price Lowered

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Liverpool-linked Thiago Alcantara this summer, but would need Bayern Munich to lower their asking price in order to strike a deal.

The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal in Bavaria, but with the Spain international unwilling to commit to the club on a new contract, Die Roten are willing to part with the midfielder for a fee this window.

It's been heavily speculated that Thiago would favour an Anfield switch for that reason, something to which Kevin Palmer of the Sunday World attests. It's said that following Bayern's Champions League final on Sunday, Thiago will declare his desire to move to the Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Despite a more positive outlook over at the Emirates, there is no shirking the fact that of the two English clubs in question, Premier League champions Liverpool offer a distinctly more enticing project for a player nearing 30.

