Arsenal Rival Liverpool in Thiago Alcantara Race - But Want Asking Price Lowered

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Liverpool-linked Thiago Alcantara this summer, but would need Bayern Munich to lower their asking price in order to strike a deal.

The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal in Bavaria, but with the Spain international unwilling to commit to the club on a new contract, Die Roten are willing to part with the midfielder for a fee this window.

Liverpool have been credited with a keen interest, but their reluctance to meet Bayern 's asking price has prevented any deal going ahead. It's not just the outright fee that is of concern, as whoever brings Thiago in would also need to match his high wages. There is also his less than ideal injury record, too.

As per the Daily Mail, Arsenal have made an inquiry, but they too won't match the desired £23m fee. However, for the Gunners', their situation is more a case of they can't as opposed to they won't. Finances are very tight, especially with a deal for Gabriel Magalhaes nearing completion - one that could amount to £30m.

Players would need to depart north London, such as Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny, but even then there would need to be a drop on his fee if Mikel Arteta's side are to be considered serious contenders.

There is that, then there is also the small matter of Champions League football. A player featuring regularly in the elite competition is unlikely to be enamoured by the Europa League, in what is likely to be the last big move of his career.

Thiago Alcantara ready to declare his hope to sign for Liverpool after Sunday’s #UCLfinal... but it remains to be seen whether he gets his wish. @Realaldo474 column inside along with full coverage of Katie Taylor’s thrilling win.



Here is @sundayworld back page #LFC pic.twitter.com/c4Uzd0TF2y — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) August 22, 2020

It's been heavily speculated that Thiago would favour an Anfield switch for that reason, something to which Kevin Palmer of the Sunday World attests. It's said that following Bayern's Champions League final on Sunday, Thiago will declare his desire to move to the Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Despite a more positive outlook over at the Emirates, there is no shirking the fact that of the two English clubs in question, Premier League champions Liverpool offer a distinctly more enticing project for a player nearing 30.

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!

Source : 90min